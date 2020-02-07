VICTORIA -- Activists in downtown Victoria briefly stopped traffic as they marched towards the steps of the B.C. Legislature to hold a rally in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs Friday.

We will be closing streets as a group of protesters are marching on Douglas street at Fisgard. #yyjtraffic will be disrupted. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 7, 2020

The group gathered in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of a liquefied natural gas pipeline through the nation in northwestern B.C.

On Thursday, at least six people were arrested by RCMP officers for occupying an area near a construction site of the pipeline. Mounties say that the arrests came only after repeated requests for the people to leave or be arrested peacefully were made.

On the same day, activists in Victoria staged a walk out from University of Victoria and held a smaller rally on the steps of the Legislature.

One of the activists, Ta'kaiya Blaney, said that yesterday's rally was an attempt to speak with the premier.

"We're demanding John Horgan meet with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs," Blaney said on Thursday. "No Canadian politician is too important to dignify that leadership and we are also asking for RCMP to withdraw their militarized exclusion zones that are operating illegally upon Wet’suwet’en territories."

She adds that the activists are not anti-pipeline protestors, but advocates for the protection of Indigenous land rights.

On Friday, activists plan to hold a news conference while on the steps of the Legislature.

With files from the Canadian Press.