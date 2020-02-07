VANCOUVER -- The Canadian Association of Journalists is raising alarm about media access during the arrest of pipeline opponents in northern British Columbia.

RCMP began enforcing an injunction in Wet'suwet'en traditional territory early yesterday morning and say they arrested six people for obstruction and one for resisting arrest at a camp near a natural gas work site.

The journalism association say in a tweet that it has verified numerous reports that RCMP have threatened to arrest journalists on scene for taking photos.

It says Canada is not a police state and police do not have the right to control what is published.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 07, 2020