VICTORIA -- A new sign highlighting the Harbour City's namesake is Nanaimo's newest landmark and attraction.

Installed Thursday at Maffeo Sutton Park in downtown Nanaimo, the sign stands 1.5 metres tall and 10 metres long.

The permanent structure is meant to attract people downtown and cost about $50,000 to build and install, according to the city.

Nanaimo’s mayor says he’s had a few complaints about the sign already, but the majority of the people he’s talked to like it.

"Families were already there having pictures taken in front of it," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog on Friday.

"I think it’s a wonderful enhancement to the park and speaks to pride of place in the city," he said.

The colourful letter "O" is intended to represent the Harbour City’s diversity and inclusivity, full of opportunity for generations to come, according to the city.