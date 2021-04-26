VICTORIA -- A host of new safety upgrades are coming to Cilaire Elementary School in Nanaimo.

Nearly $11 million in provincial funding will be going towards seismic upgrades at the school. Meanwhile, another $1 million will be used to replace and upgrade the school's ventilation systems.

The project will include replacing the school's current boilers and mechanical ventilation system with an HVAC system (heating, ventilation and air conditioning system) that will improve ventilation and energy efficiency.

The school district says that new ventilators will be installed in all classrooms and the school's library, while a central air system will be installed in the gym.

"We heard clearly from our school community that this upgrade was important, and the board is very pleased to see the Ministry of Education financially support this HVAC upgrade in addition to the seismic project," said Charlene McKay, Nanaimo-Ladysmith board chair, in a statement Monday.

Construction of the seismic safety upgrades and installation of new ventilators will take place at the same time in early June, to minimize impact on students.

"Parents, staff and students were excited to learn of the planned upgrade," said Cilaire Elementary principal Carie Wood.

"The real impact will be realized once the students and staff return to Cilaire for the 2022-2023 school year," she said.