May is shaping up to be a very good month for Victoria's cruise ship industry.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is celebrating the fact that Victoria has already welcomed more inaugural calls to port than in the past two years combined.

"It's been a very busy year," said Lindsay Gaunt, director of cruise ship development with the harbour authority.

"Not only have we had more inaugural calls but last week we welcomed our eight-millionth cruise ship passenger to our city."

Victoria is also cashing in on the explosion in interest in cruising to Alaska.

"It's a bucket-list adventure," said Gaunt. "Alaska is extremely popular these days and the easiest way to get there is by cruise."

Thursday saw the first visit from the Cunard Cruise Line's MS Queen Elizabeth after a 20-year hiatus.

Cunard is one of the world's most recognized brands in the cruise ship industry, usually focusing on the Atlantic and Asian markets.

With the new worldwide interest in cruising to Alaska, Cunard has now made Vancouver one of its new home ports.

The Queen Elizabeth takes approximately 2,100 passengers up to Alaska and has a full day's stop in Victoria.

Victoria will welcome 260 cruise ship visits this year, bringing close to 700,000 passengers to town during the seven-month season.