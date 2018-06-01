

The Canadian Press





The largest cruise ship to visit British Columbia arrives in Victoria today on her inaugural West Coast voyage.

Norwegian Cruise Lines' Norwegian Bliss is 20 decks high, and just over 300 metres long, or the length of three football fields.

When it pulls into the Ogden Point Cruise Terminal today, it will be carrying as many as 4,200 passengers and 1,500 crew members – making it one of the 15 largest cruise ships in the world.

The Norwegian Bliss will visit Victoria every Friday until October and also makes a stop in Vancouver at the end of September.