Largest cruise ship to ever visit B.C. pulls into Victoria port
Norwegian Cruise Lines' Norwegian Bliss, which is 20 decks high and just over 300 metres long, is seen near Victoria's Ogden Point. June 1, 2018. (Twitter/@TonyBrooks33)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 11:28AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, June 1, 2018 1:03PM PDT
The largest cruise ship to visit British Columbia arrives in Victoria today on her inaugural West Coast voyage.
Norwegian Cruise Lines' Norwegian Bliss is 20 decks high, and just over 300 metres long, or the length of three football fields.
When it pulls into the Ogden Point Cruise Terminal today, it will be carrying as many as 4,200 passengers and 1,500 crew members – making it one of the 15 largest cruise ships in the world.
The Norwegian Bliss will visit Victoria every Friday until October and also makes a stop in Vancouver at the end of September.
A close-up view of the massive Norwegian Bliss cruise ship docked at Ogden Point right now. pic.twitter.com/PKnRb1QDpg— CTV News VI (@CTVNewsVI) June 1, 2018