VICTORIA -- Police say a prolific offender has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a Saanich home while the homeowner was still inside.

Saanich police were called to a home in the 1000-block of Burnside Road West on Wednesday after a resident called to report a break-in just after 9 a.m.

The resident told police that they could hear someone rummaging through their belongings after breaking in through their basement door.

The homeowner fled the building and stayed in a safe location while calling police and describing the suspect.

Meanwhile, a neighbour also called 911 and was able to provide police with “key information,” including a description of the suspect, what he was wearing, and which direction he was heading after he left the home.

Police officers searched the area and located the man close to the residence. He was taken into custody without incident and was allegedly in possession of a bicycle that was confirmed to have been stolen from the home he broke into.

“This was surely a frightening incident for this homeowner and neighbours in the area,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich police. “That being said, they were all able to remain calm, call police and provide pertinent information that ultimately led to the suspect’s arrest.”

Police say the man, Leslie Brownjohn, 41, has a “lengthy criminal history” and is facing charges of breaking and entering and theft under $5,000. He currently remains in police custody.

“This is another example of how neighbours in Saanich look out for one another and how the community and police work together,” said Anastasiades in a release Thursday.