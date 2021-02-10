Advertisement
Saanich police arrest man after fire in apartment entranceway
Police say that one officer "immediately" recognized the suspect who allegedly started the fire based off of surveillance video of the area.
VICTORIA -- Saanich police have arrested a man for allegedly starting a small fire outside an apartment building in the Burnside area on Sunday.
Police officers and the Saanich Fire Department were called to an apartment complex in the 3200-block of Eldon Place just after midnight for reports of a fire.
The fire was in the front entranceway of the building and was quickly extinguished by first responders.
Investigators say they reviewed video surveillance of the area and quickly identified a suspect, who was “immediately recognized” by one officer.
Hours later, the man was located and arrested.
“While the fire was not particularly large in nature and was contained to a plastic bucket, the fact that it was up against an outside wall of this large, 94-unit residential complex presented a very real and serious risk to personal injury,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.