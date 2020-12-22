Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ontario will enter strict lockdown on Dec. 26, nearly all non-essential businesses to close
Health experts worry about another COVID-19 spike as Christmas rapidly approaches
WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain
What we know about the U.K.'s new novel coronavirus variant
Health Canada has final data needed from Moderna to make a decision on vaccine
Hinshaw says 'situation is still serious' as Alberta adds 1,240 COVID-19 cases
Did Canadians read more during the pandemic? Experts say yes, despite bookstore struggles
Many Canadians who contracted COVID-19 worried about dying: poll
'Definitely a positive': Manitoba reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since November
Feds should detail vaccination plan for Indigenous communities: NDP
Air Canada suspends flights between Canada, U.K. after warning about new virus strain
'A bombshell': Canadians stuck in U.K. face uncertainty after Canada shuts air travel
Deaths related to COVID-19 in Ontario will increase and ICU admission expected to soar, modelling suggests
Ontario reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases as province-wide lockdown looms
Biden receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on live television
Sask. reports 4 more deaths, 206 new cases of COVID-19 Monday
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19
'Pretty scary': Edmonton woman launches petition after being asked to pay back $12K in CERB benefits
Live map: Where Canada's COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed
Vaccine tracker: The top contenders to stop the novel coronavirus