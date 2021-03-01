VICTORIA -- Island Health has notified the families of students at three more Vancouver Island schools that COVID-19 exposures recently took place.

The exposures were at schools in Courtenay, Comox and Duncan last week.

According to Island Health, exposures were reported at Courtenay Elementary School on Feb. 22, 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, an exposure was listed at Highland Secondary School on Feb. 22 and 24.

On Saturday, parents with children at at Drinkwater Elementary School in Duncan were informed that a COVID-19 exposure took place on Feb. 25.

In all three cases, only a single person has tested positive for the virus at their respective school, according to Island Health.

The health authority is reaching out to any close contacts who need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

If you are not contacted by public health staff, you do not need to take any additional actions.

Last week, Island Health announced that seven other schools had reported COVID-19 exposures.

There are currently 20 schools listed on Island Health's list of possible exposure sites. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.