VANCOUVER -- A second First Nation on southern Vancouver Island is warning its members about possible exposure to COVID-19.

On Friday, the Tsawout First Nation sent a letter to community members informing them that a person who was at the nation's health centre on June 16 for a short period of time has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tsawout announcement comes just one day after the nearby Pauquachin First Nation announced that it would be closing its office for 14 days because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a separate release on the nation's website, the Tsawout First Nation says it will also be closing its administration office for two weeks on the advice of health officials.

The person who tested positive after visiting the Tsawout Health Centre "observed appropriate physical distancing and hand hygiene measures" during their visit, the nation said in its letter, adding that the incident is considered a "low-risk exposure" for people who may have been at the health centre on that day.

Island Health is investigating the case and notifying people who may have come into close contact with the individual who tested positive, the Tsawout First Nation said.

Everyone who was in the health centre on June 16 is being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, but people without symptoms do not need to self-isolate unless contacted by public health officials and told to do so, the nation said.

"If you or any family members develop symptoms of COVID-19, please self-isolate right away and call 811 or the Island Health testing call centre (at) 1-844-901-8442 to determine if you need testing," wrote Lois Williams, health manager for the Tsawout First Nation, in the letter.