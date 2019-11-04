VICTORIA -- With Christmas less than two months away, 107.3 Virgin Radio and iHeartRadio are offering a free soundtrack for the season.

The new channel "iHeart the Holidays" is streaming new and old holiday favourites 24 hours a day, commercial free.

"Christmas music is in huge demand this time of year and I think offering a commercial free option, especially for retailers or the Christmas fan is a great option," said Virgin Radio Victoria program director Chris Donnelly. "Anything under the sun that is Christmas and is a classic or proven hit, you'll hear it there."

There are three ways to hear iHeart the Holidays.

It can be found on your smartphone with the iHeart Radio app, or online at 1073virginradio.ca by selecting the iHeart the Holidays button. If you have an HD radio in your car or at home you can listen to your festive favourites by dialling in to 107.3 Virgin Radio and tuning in to HD channel 4.

"We are the only HD radio station in Victoria so we have four different HD channels," said Donnelly. "On HD 1 is Virgin Radio, on HD 2 is CFAX 1070, on HD 3 is TSN 1040 and now on HD 4 it's Virgin Radio's iHeart the Holidays."