VICTORIA -- Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout after a mini excavator was stolen from a local business using an allegedly stolen trailer.

Mounties say that the theft was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday. Surveillance video shows two men riding a John Deere 26G mini excavator that was taken from Brandt Tractor, located at 1821 14th Ave.

The video shows the men riding the mini excavator eastbound on 14th Avenue to Spruce Street, where it was then loaded onto a trailer that police believe was stolen from another nearby business.

Mounties are now searching for the mini excavator, which has the serial number 1FF026GXTJK264125. Police are also searching for the trailer, described as a 2006 express utility trailer with BC licence plate UFV 78R.

Anyone with information on either vehicle is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.