VICTORIA -- Campbell River RCMP are investigating after gunshots were reportedly heard in the community during the early hours of Monday morning.

Mounties say they first received a report of a possible domestic dispute in progress in the 2700-block of Woodburn Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

Soon after, police say they determined that a domestic dispute had not occurred in the area. Instead, an argument took place on the street and a firearm was fired at the time.

Police say they believe two vehicles were in the area when an altercation erupted between occupants in each car. The argument eventually led to one person firing a gun at the other vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

Mounties say that no one was injured by the gunfire.

Multiple police units were called to the scene, including a K9 unit which was able to locate a loaded firearm in the area.

Mounties say that “all entities involved” are known to police and that investigators are searching for suspects.

Campbell River RCMP believe there is no added risk to the general public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.