VICTORIA -- Two branches of the Greater Victoria Public Library will reopen to the public starting Tuesday, June 30.

The Central Branch in downtown Victoria and the Langford Heritage Branch will open to patrons to browse and borrow items.

The Central Branch will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those who may be immune-compromised or elderly, and from noon to 4 p.m. for all patrons on Mondays through Saturdays.

Meanwhile, book returns can be made at the Central Branch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays through the library’s exterior book drop.

Visitors to the Central Branch will be asked to line up outside of the library’s main entrance. Staff will then allow a limited number of people inside of the library at once, with new physical distancing guidelines and traffic flow signs in place.

High-touch areas will also be cleaned regularly.

On Tuesday, the Langford Heritage Branch will open its library vending machines, which feature books, movies and games, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Book returns can be made at the Langford branch during the same operating hours.

Starting Tuesday, borrowed items can also be returned at the James Bay branch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

The remaining Greater Victoria Public Library branches will reopen throughout the summer, based on provincial health guidelines and the lessons learned from the Central Branch’s limited opening.