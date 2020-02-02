VANCOUVER -- A desperate search in Sooke ended in tragedy Sunday, as Mounties confirmed the discovery of two bodies believed to belong to young men who went missing Friday night.

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and AJ Jensen, a trio of 20-year-old friends, were last seen at Jensen's parents' house around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

They are said to have left suddenly, with no notice or explanation, driving away in a blue Dodge Dakota truck with a canopy.

Volunteers organized a Facebook group to coordinate their efforts, and posts in that group Sunday afternoon indicated that the truck had been found, but without the young men inside.

BC RCMP confirmed late Sunday afternoon that bodies believed to belong to two of the missing men had been recovered. Their identities had not been confirmed as of 4:45 p.m., and the search for the third man was ongoing.

The vehicle was located near the 3000 block of Sooke River Road, according to police.

More than 100 people took part in the search Sunday morning, with police asking members of the public not to fly drones in the search area to allow a helicopter crew to do its job.

Family and friends say the men's disappearance is out of character. Anyone with information about their disappearance or their current whereabouts is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating to determine who died, how they died, and where and when it happened.