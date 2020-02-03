VICTORIA -- Mounties say there are no signs of foul play after the bodies of two friends were discovered in Sooke and the search for a third continues.

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and AJ Jensen, all 20 years old, left Jensen's parents' house suddenly around 10:30 p.m. Friday, with no notice or explanation.

Their blue Dodge Dakota truck was found in the Sooke River, near the 3000 block of Sooke River Road, on Sunday evening.

The body of one man was found nearby. The body of another man was found approximately an hour and a half later, according to police.

Police are bringing in an underwater recovery team Monday to search the river for the third man.

The RCMP are thanking the more than 100 searchers who came out to look for the three friends over the weekend, and are calling the incident a tragedy.

"Everybody from the town basically came out and helped," RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau told CTV News Vancouver Island.

Police are still treating the disappearance of the third man as a missing person file.

Volunteers from the Juan de Fuca, Cowichan, Ladysmith and Metchosin search and rescue organizations were on scene Monday morning.

The police investigation into what happened is ongoing.

An online fundraiser for the families of the three men was started Monday morning and had already raised thousands of dollars before noon.