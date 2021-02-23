COURTENAY -- RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been arrested after a Feb. 19 violent robbery outside a gas station in Comox.

The arrest was announced Tuesday afternoon.

"This morning the Comox Valley Major Crime Unit made an arrest and want to assure the public they are confident they have the person responsible for this violent robbery in custody," said Staff-Sgt. Glen Breckon of the Comox Valley RCMP's Major Crime Unit in a statement.

Police say they were called to the gas station in the 700-block of Anderson Road at 12:50 a.m. after a woman had just locked up the business and was approached by a man as she put items in her trunk.

The victim told police he displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded her valuables. She says he then stole her purse and car keys and she sustained a laceration to her neck.

“Investigators from the Comox Valley Major Crime Unit have been working diligently since the robbery occurred to gather any available evidence in an effort to solve this crime," Breckon said.

Police say the suspect will remain in custody pending an upcoming court appearance.