COURTENAY -- Police surrounded a home in the 100-block of Back Road in Courtenay after a potential weapons complaint Friday morning.

“It was as a result of an incident occurring inside a house that may have involved weapons," says Cpl. Monika Terragni of Comox Valley RCMP

Police could not confirm if anyone had been arrested in the incident even though a photo posted on social media showed one person being led away in handcuffs.

A nearby resident told CTV News police had blocked off the street and many of them were carrying large weapons. He also spotted a "battering ram" that could be used to help police gain entry to the home.

RCMP indicate there doesn’t appear to be any connection with a violent robbery that occurred in Comox earlier Friday morning.

“We don’t have any evidence to indicate there’s any danger or any threat to surrounding residences or people in the area," Terragni said. "That being said, we would definitely appreciate if people avoided the area so that we can complete our investigation."