Christy Clark says B.C.’s health ministry is looking into a previous decision not to cover an expensive but potentially life-changing drug sought by a woman with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

Central Saanich’s Paddi Wood, 68, was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2008 and no treatments or drugs she’s tried have slowed her symptoms.

She’s one of 12 people in B.C. who have been pushing to get coverage for a $60,000 per year treatment called DUODOPA, an insulin-based pump that injects medication directly into the stomach, that has been credited with changing other sufferers’ lives.

The drug is covered by public health plans in other provinces including Alberta – but not by BC Pharmacare.

“If they can get the treatment in Alberta but we can’t get it here, that’s not equal treatment is it?” asks Wood.

CTV News has obtained a letter sent in January by Health Minister Terry Lake in which he says that “due to the extremely high cost of this product, coverage requests are not being considered, including exception cases.”

But Parkinson’s advocates and the political opposition argue the current cost to care for Wood, who made nine trips to the emergency room last year, needs to be considered.

“I’ve urged the minister to reconsider their decision not to cover the drug, given the fact that the Parkinson’s Society recommends it, certainly health professionals and experts have recommended it, Health Canada has approved the drug, and it actually is being covered in a number of other provinces,” said Gary Holman, a New Democrat MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

When asked about Wood’s situation, Clark said the health ministry was looking at the issue but did not provide specific details.

“Health ministry is trying to make sure, especially with the federal cuts that are coming, that we’re making sure that we spread the benefits of our health care system as widely as we can,” said Clark. “So every new cost makes it tougher.”

Wood’s emotional story has struck a chord with the public and the push to cover the drug now has a dedicated website, duodopaforbc.ca, as well as a petition with hundreds of signatures.

“We will absolutely be raising this in the Legislature with the minister, what form that takes, we’ll consider that,” said Holman.

For Wood, who has considered selling her house to pay for the costly drug, a political debate is a good start but she fears time is slipping away.

“If we have to wait much longer, it’s going to be a waste of time anyway,” she said. “Because we won’t be able to use it, because we’ll be too far gone or dead.”

B.C.’s health ministry said Lake will be in Victoria next Tuesday when the house reconvenes – and will make time to answer questions on DUODOPA.

The ministry said Lake is still actively working on the file and will have more to say about it next week.

