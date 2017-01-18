Vancouver Island
Top Story
INSIDE CTV VANCOUVER ISLAND
More Stories
- VicPD looking for driver involved in hit-and-run
- Christy Clark no longer receiving stipend from BC Liberals
- Neighbours stunned after senior charged in historic sex assault of minor 1
- Turbidity prompts boil water notice for Comox Valley residents 1
- Flying club says 'it’s a miracle' student, instructor survived plane crash 1
- Cowichan Lake Road reopens after washout
- Cost of living in B.C. up slightly, following national trend: StatsCan
- Promises, pomp, protests as Donald Trump sworn in 16
- Vancouver Island First Nation in court for rights and title recognition
- Trudeau congratulates Trump, citing close economic and security ties