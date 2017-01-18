Vancouver Island

Top Story

Bell Let's Talk Day

INSIDE CTV VANCOUVER ISLAND

news links

Connect with CTV News

More Stories

CTV National News

  • Trump and Trudeau talk trade and arrange next step: Spicer 2
  • Trump accuses media of lying about crowd size 2
  • Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide 20
  • Trump's inaugural cake a knock-off of Obama's, celebrity baker says

WATCH CTV NEWS

  • CTV News at Five Joe Perkins

    CTV News at 5

    Watch the top stories from CTV News Vancouver Island at Five

  • ctv news at six andrew johnson aug 2016

    CTV News at 6

    Watch the top stories from CTV News Vancouver Island at Six

Sawatsky Sign-Off

In Pictures

Family Matters

Royal Subjects

Follow CTV Vancouver Island on Twitter

Follow CTV Vancouver Island on Facebook

CTV Vancouver Island

Weather Warnings

No watches or warnings in effect.

Latest Videos


Advertisement


CTV Vancouver Island on Facebook


What's On

  • 19:00 The Big Bang Theory
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: Tom, Dick and Harriet
  • 22:00 Quantico
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 The Big Bang Theory
  • 19:30 etalk
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: Two Weeks Notice
  • 22:00 Mike & Molly
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 The Big Bang Theory
  • 19:30 etalk
  • 20:00 The Big Bang Theory
  • 20:30 American Housewife
  • 21:00 DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  • 22:00 Mike & Molly
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 Howie Mandel: Bell Let's Talk Day
  • 20:00 Arrow
  • 21:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • 22:00 Mike & Molly
    • View full schedule _

Listen to 107.3 KOOL FM
kool fm

News Tips