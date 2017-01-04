Vancouver Island
Top Story
More Stories
- VicPD to monitor downtown street after drug videos surface
- Child seen alone at Mayfair mall has been identified: VicPD
- 'He was one of a kind': Malahat fire chief honoured at memorial 1
- Rob Patterson’s celebration of life on Saturday in Mill Bay
- Monument honouring Chinese-Canadians unveiled in Cumberland
- 'Just absolute terror': B.C. family recalls Florida airport shooting 1
- Family to donate brain of 25-year-old B.C. bullrider to science
- Forty-foot fishing trawler runs aground near Powell River 1
- Downtown Victoria bustling with new businesses, report says 1
- Ladysmith buys land for new biosolids composting facility