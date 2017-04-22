Featured
Victoria council seeking 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers
(File photo) Council voted on Thursday to ask the province to impose a tax immediately to curb speculative property purchases by non-residents.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 5:03PM PDT
Victoria city council is calling on the province to implement a foreign homebuyer tax for the region, similar to one installed in Metro Vancouver last year.
Council voted on Thursday to ask the province to impose a tax immediately to curb speculative property purchases by non-residents.
Councillor Jeremy Loveday says the city is facing a housing crisis, and with costs escalating, the dream of home ownership is getting out of people's reach.
He says a 15 per cent tax on homes purchased by foreign buyers will help ensure prices remain affordable for local residents.
