

The Canadian Press





Victoria city council is calling on the province to implement a foreign homebuyer tax for the region, similar to one installed in Metro Vancouver last year.

Council voted on Thursday to ask the province to impose a tax immediately to curb speculative property purchases by non-residents.

Councillor Jeremy Loveday says the city is facing a housing crisis, and with costs escalating, the dream of home ownership is getting out of people's reach.

He says a 15 per cent tax on homes purchased by foreign buyers will help ensure prices remain affordable for local residents.