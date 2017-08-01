

CTV Vancouver Island





Two people were airlifted to hospital with unknown injuries after a plane crashed on a small island off the coast of Tofino Tuesday afternoon.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says the small, private two-seater plane crashed on a beach on Vargas Island at around 1:30 p.m.

A Coast Guard vessel was the first on scene and treated both patients. A Cormorant helicopter then transported them to Victoria General Hospital.

The JRCC said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The aircraft was not a sea plane and did not have pontoons to land on water, the JRCC confirmed.

It’s not yet known where the flight originated from or where it was headed.

The JRCC said the call for assistance came through the Port Hardy Flight Station.