RCMP have confirmed two people are dead and three are injured after a train derailed in Woss, a small community on northern Vancouver Island.

Officials say a logging train derailed around 8:45 a.m. in the Cougar Crescent Area of Woss, a hamlet about 130 kilometres north of Campbell River, on Thursday.

The investigation into the derailment is under investigation.

According to Dave Rushton, the community's regional elected representative, early reports indicated a crew on the tracks was buried beneath the logs when the cars crashed into them.

Woss is a community of about 200 people and Rushton says everyone knows each other.

RCMP Island District General Investigation Section is investigating along with the Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC.

In a press release President and CEO of Western Forest Products says, "We are saddened to report an incident with a train derailment in Woss, BC this morning. The train was carrying Western Forest Products’ personnel and materials. The safety and security of our staff and the communities where we work are paramount."

The company tells CTV News it's cooperating with authorities.

