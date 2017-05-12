

CTV Vancouver Island





Three people escaped unharmed after a small plane crashed at Victoria’s airport when its landing gear collapsed, officials say.

The privately-owned, single-engine Mooney aircraft had its landing gear collapse when it touched down on the airport’s main runway early Friday afternoon.

According to Nav Canada, the flight originated in Tofino and was bound for Chilliwack when it requested the emergency landing in Victoria.

The minor crash shut down the airport’s main runway and airport officials said they hoped to have it towed away shortly.

North Saanich Fire Department responded to the incident out of an abundance of caution with two vehicles and six firefighters, with Sidney Fire on standby.

In the meantime, flights are taking off and landing on an alternate runway.

The airport said some delays could be expected. Its website showed flights to San Francisco and Edmonton had each been delayed by about 30 minutes, but it's unclear if those were related to the crash.

The three people aboard the plan were all uninjured, according to the airport.