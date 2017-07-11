

An officer involved in the crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett will not be charged following an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.

The unidentified Mountie had unsuccessfully attempted to pull over a pick-up truck moments before it slammed into Beckett’s cruiser in a Langford intersection on April 5, 2016.

The Independent Investigations Office launched a probe into the incident days later saying it was related to that officer’s actions, as well as the subsequent information they provided.

In February of this year, the IIO announced it had forwarded its report to Crown for consideration of charges.

On Thursday, some 15 months after the crash, the BC Prosecution Service announced no charges have been approved against the Mountie in question.

“In this case the BCPS has concluded that the available evidence does not meet the charge assessment standard for approval of any charges against the police officer in connection with the incident,” the prosecution service said in a news release.

The driver of the truck, Kenneth Jacob Fenton, pleaded guilty to charges including impaired driving causing death earlier this year and is currently awaiting sentencing in B.C. Provincial Court.

The prosecution service said the reasons for not approving charges will be made public after Fenton’s sentencing hearing wraps up.