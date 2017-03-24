Featured
Five-year-old forced to hit kill switch after 3 thrown from boat in Cowichan Bay
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 10:23AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 4:53PM PDT
VICTORIA - A dramatic rescue in the waters of Cowichan Bay, B.C., ended a traumatic event for a family of four on Thursday night.
Capt. Dave Bowes of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says both adults and a child were thrown into the water while they were attempting to pull up a crab pot.
Bowes says a five-year-old child remained aboard the five-metre fishing boat while it turned in circles.
He says the operator of an eco-tour boat picked the trio in the water up and managed to instruct the child in the circling boat to hit the kill switch.
Bowes says none of the three who were in the water were wearing life-jackets, but no medical attendance was requested.
We hear shocking witness accounts from the men who rescued 4 people including a 5 y/o girl and 2 year old boy in #CowichanBay @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/ZIWtciJorb— Jessica Lepp (@CTVNewsJess) March 24, 2017
