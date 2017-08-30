

CTV Vancouver Island





Five people were rescued after an American fishing vessel caught fire off the coast of Gabriola Island.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed several rescue vessels responded to the burning boat, on the north side of Entrance Island about a kilometre northeast of Gabriola.

The fire produced a tower of black smoke and flames that were visible on the boat from CTV’s Chopper 9.

Five people aboard the 22-metre vessel “Sea Valley II” were transported safely to Vancouver where they were to be met by an RCMP victim services unit, according to the JRCC.

The Coast Guard arrived on scene at about 5:15 p.m.

The JRCC said the fire is suspected to have broken out in the ship’s engine room.