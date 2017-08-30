Five rescued after fishing boat goes up in flames off Gabriola Island
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed several rescue vessels were en route to a fishing boat that caught fire off the coast of Gabriola Island. Wed., Aug. 30, 2017. (CTV's Chopper 9)
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 5:26PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 30, 2017 6:08PM PDT
Five people were rescued after an American fishing vessel caught fire off the coast of Gabriola Island.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed several rescue vessels responded to the burning boat, on the north side of Entrance Island about a kilometre northeast of Gabriola.
The fire produced a tower of black smoke and flames that were visible on the boat from CTV’s Chopper 9.
Five people aboard the 22-metre vessel “Sea Valley II” were transported safely to Vancouver where they were to be met by an RCMP victim services unit, according to the JRCC.
The Coast Guard arrived on scene at about 5:15 p.m.
The JRCC said the fire is suspected to have broken out in the ship’s engine room.
#Breaking: A boat is burning near Gabriola Island. Several rescue vessels are en route to help. pic.twitter.com/tHWlqIHaXc— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) August 31, 2017