A fire broke out at a luxury home in the Comox Valley Tuesday night, reducing it to a smouldering pile of rubble.

Neighbours reported hearing an explosion at a home in the 1100-block of Anderton Road around 7:20 p.m.

Earl Beaudry witnessed the blaze and tried calling 911.

“The whole thing seemed to be on fire, like the full length of it. Not like it started in one corner,” said Beaudry.

Firefighters rushed to the fully involved blaze and a fire truck from 19 Wing Comox came to assist but was kept on standby.

When they arrived, they saw “flames coming from all four sides of the house and through the roof,” said Capt. Robert Stevens of Comox Fire Rescue.

More than 20 Comox firefighters could only attack the home from the outside because the fire was too far along.

The massive home had been under construction for the past two years and was unoccupied.

“My information is that there was no drywall inside the structure, so it was open inside the structure,” said Asst. Fire Chief Rick Shelton. “So the fire was able to spread quite quickly.”

Fire investigators were on scene Thursday morning, but their entrance into what little was left of the home was delayed because of numerous hot spots.

The 7400-square-foot home is one of two structures on a large estate which has been up for sale and listed at more than $2.2-million.

CTV News has learned the property was facing foreclosure.

Fire officials haven’t determined the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.