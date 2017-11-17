CTV News has learned an aquaculture operation could face charges after thousands of plastic bags were found washed up on several islands southeast of Ucluelet.

A document circulated by Parks Canada staff says that approximately 2,000 large bags, designed to each hold 25 kilograms of aquaculture feed, drifted south from a local aquaculture company and washed up on one of the Broken Group Islands.

CTV News has reached out to Parks Canada, which has verified the authenticity of the memo.

The Broken Group Islands are a part of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, governed by Parks Canada.

The document says that law enforcement officials are investigating the discovery and charges will likely be recommended, but it does not identify the aquaculture company at fault.

It says the plastic bags were discovered Nov. 10 on four major Broken Group Islands.

The extent of the pollution is not yet known because of travel challenges during storm season.

Cleanup of the bags began Friday and continued Saturday, Nov. 11, but the weather has prevented staff from assessing other islands, according to the memo.

The document says the discovery could attract "significant" media and public attention, connecting it to broader marine debris issues such as the Hanjin shipping container spill in November 2016.

If charges are successful, the polluter would cover clean-up costs, it says.

The memo also says the plastic bags could pose a threat to marine wildlife by entangling them, impacting their habitat or being ingested as food.