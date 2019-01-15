Whether it's the most romantic city in the country, one of the friendliest places in the world, or having the most restaurants per capita – Victoria loves to crack lists.

For years the capital city’s airport has sat comfortably among the top 10 busiest airports in the country, but not anymore.

Despite having a record-setting year for passenger visits in 2018, YYJ was surpassed by Kelowna, falling from the 10th to 11th spot on Canada’s busiest airports list, while at the same time dropping to the third spot for busiest airport in the province.

We did! YLW is now #10. Props to @Fly_YYJ -- they had a very busy 2018 too! — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) January 11, 2019

According to YYJ President and CEO Geoff Dickson, Kelowna narrowly beat out Victoria by welcoming 2.08 million passengers in 2018. Victoria welcomed 2.05 million passengers.

"We’ve been there for a while so we’re not happy to lose the mantle, so to speak," said Dickson. Adding to the 11th spot bump, Dickson had a friendly bet set up with his counterparts at Kelowna International Airport. Terms of the bet have not been decided but Dickson said he’ll have to follow up to see what he's lost.

Although YYJ would’ve liked to have been on the list, it still has plenty to be proud of.

"Every year the last four years has been a record year in Victoria. We’ve had phenomenal growth," said Dickson.

YYJ is currently in the midst of a $19.4-million terminal expansion that began in January 2018.

The 27-month project is the single-largest capital investment in the airport’s history. The expansion will see the lower passenger departure lounge doubled in size along with new boarding gates, walkways, expanded washrooms and additional food and beverage amenities.

As for getting back on the top 10 list, Dickson promises a return.

"I think this time next year you’re going to see us back at number 10."

2018’s Busiest Canadian Airports by Passengers: