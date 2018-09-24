

CTV Vancouver Island





A Yukon coroner says a man who died in a Whitehorse jail over the weekend is the same man accused of sending a mail bomb to his brother on Vancouver Island.

Leon Nepper, 73, was facing charges in connection with the mail bombing that severely injured his brother, Roger Nepper, in Port Alice earlier this month.

The charges included attempted murder, aggravated assault and possessing and sending an explosive device.

In a shocking turn of events, the coroner says Leon was pronounced dead in a hospital after going into medical distress Sunday at Whitehorse Correctional Facility.

Details of his death have not been released.

Yukon's coroner says an autopsy will be performed in Vancouver later this week. The RCMP and coroner say an investigation into the death is ongoing.

Leon was scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 5.

Roger Nepper suffered serious injuries, including the loss of several fingers on his right hand, when he opened the package at his home in Port Alice, B.C., on Sept. 11.