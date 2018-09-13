

CTV Vancouver Island





A Port Alice man seriously injured in an apparent mail bomb attack remains in hospital where he is about to undergo his second surgery, according to his wife.

Roger Nepper lost one finger and the tips of several other fingers when he opened up a package in his home Tuesday, according to his wife Shirley Bowick.

He was rushed to a hospital in Nanaimo, where he has since undergone one surgery and is about to undergo another to deal with shrapnel embedded in his stomach.

Bowick was also at the home when the explosion occurred and said she still heard ringing in her ears a full day after the blast.

She also told CTV News that there were nails inside the bomb that hurt her husband.

Investigators including a team with a bomb-disposal robot were back at the home Wednesday but found no additional explosives.

Police have only said the incident appears targeted, but haven't named a suspect in the case.

Bowick said the package arrived from Whitehorse, Yukon.

Anyone with information on the explosion is asked to call Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477