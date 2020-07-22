VICTORIA -- A young woman is dead after drowning in a Metchosin lake Tuesday evening.

The West Shore RCMP say officers were called to Matheson Lake at approximately 6:45 p.m. after witnesses reported a 32-year-old woman had been pulled from the water in medical distress.

Friends and witnesses had begun administering CPR before first responders arrived, and were assisted by an off-duty Oak Bay police officer and an off-duty firefighter from Saanich.

BC Ambulance paramedics provided advanced life support in an effort to revive the woman.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition, according to the Mounties.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the death.