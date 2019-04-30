

West Shore police are searching for a woman who allegedly pulled a machete on another woman to resolve a parking dispute at Costco.

The incident happened Sunday around 1 p.m., when a woman called the West Shore RCMP to report she got into a confrontation in the Costco parking lot at 799 McCallum Rd. in Langford.

The woman complained she was trying to park in a Costco stall when she was cut off by another woman who took the parking spot.

A verbal dispute ensued before the suspect reached into her vehicle and whipped out a machete, holding it "in a threatening manner," according to police.

The victim said she backed away and called police.

"We have since identified the suspect but have not yet located her," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar said Tuesday.

"We are asking the suspect to come forward and present herself to police. We know who you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. We would like to provide you with an opportunity to tell us what happened."

Anyone who encounters an incident like this is asked not to engage with the other person, find a safe spot and call police.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to please call the Westshore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.