VICTORIA -- Mounties in Langford are looking for two Second World War-era rifles reportedly stolen from a Royal Canadian Legion.

The West Shore RCMP say the break-in happened April 7 at the legion building at 761 Station Ave. in Langford.

A gun safe in the building was reportedly broken into and two Lee-Enfield No. 5 rifles were stolen.

The guns have dark-stained wooden stocks and were deactivated prior to the theft.

According to the public affairs officer for the regional cadet support unit, the rifles are used by cadets for ceremonial purposes, such as parades and drill practices.

"[The rifles] are not functional and have been modified in a way that they could not become functional," said the public affairs officer in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.