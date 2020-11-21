VANCOUVER -- Two women and a dog were out for a paddle in the Gorge Waterway Saturday morning when they somehow ended up in the water.

Saanich police told CTV News Vancouver Island it's unclear how the women's canoe capsized, but they were spotted in the water and prompted an emergency response.

An ambulance could be seen waiting nearby, and some of the women's belongings were visible on the water.

The pair was able to swim to shore, police said. They weren't injured in the incident, and neither was the dog.

Though the water is quite cold, the women were only in it for about five minutes, police said.