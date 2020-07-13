VICTORIA -- A Victoria woman is asking people who witnessed a police cruiser crash into her vehicle last week to come forward.

Dash-camera video shows the very moment a Victoria police car runs a red light and strikes an SUV on Wednesday morning.

“Out of the corner of my eye at the very last second, I just saw a vehicle coming towards,” said Sandi Piercy.

She was driving through the intersection of Douglas and Johnson streets when her vehicle was hit.

The cruiser was heavily damaged in the crash and so was Piercy’s SUV.

Once she got out of the vehicle, Piercy said the police officer came over immediately to check on her.

“He was very kind, and he hopped out immediately and said, 'I am so sorry this is all my fault, I ran the red light,'” said Piercy. “He explained he missed the light because he was inputting data from a previous case he had just finished up and just missed the light.”

VicPD said in a statement following the crash that it remains under investigation.

Piercy said because there were so many officers at the scene, she didn’t think she needed to find her own witnesses.

“It has been stressful. I thought I was going to be able to just walk away from it and the police would say don’t worry and we'll get this all straightened out. Instead it’s been a little bit secretive,” she said.

Since the crash, Piercy said she has not been contacted by police or ICBC.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is reviewing the crash. Victoria police did not answer a request for comment on Sunday.