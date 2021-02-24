VICTORIA -- Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating after a woman says she was groped by a stranger in the parking lot of a mall.

The woman told police it happened Saturday evening in the west parking lot of the Woodgrove Centre, near the bus loop.

The woman walked out of the mall towards her vehicle at 4:45 p.m. when a man came up from behind and groped her, Nanaimo RCMP said Wednesday.

The woman yelled at the man and he walked off towards the bus loop, according to police.

Investigators are looking for a dark-skinned man, possibly Hispanic or Indigenous, who is approximately 25 years old.

He is described as 5’ 7” or 5’ 8” tall with dark spiky hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black face mask.

Police are now reviewing mall security video and say they may release a sketch of a suspect to the public.