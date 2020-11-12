VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria area Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected to sweep over Greater Victoria and near the Strait of Juan de Fuca by Friday morning, before easing Friday evening.

Environment Canada says the winds could cause damage to buildings or other property.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," warns the weather agency.

