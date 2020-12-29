VICTORIA -- Strong winds and heavy rains are expected to sweep over areas of Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for North Vancouver Island while West Vancouver Island has been placed under a rainfall warning.

In the North Island, winds of up to 90 km/h are forecasted to sweep over the region tonight, particularly in exposed coastal areas. The winds will then ease on Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, on West Vancouver Island, roughly 100 millimetres of rain is expected to pour over the area beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The weather agency predicts that the rain will continue to fall until Wednesday afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” warns Environment Canada. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

For the latest weather alerts, visit Environment Canada’s website here or monitor the hashtag #BCStorm on Twitter.