The society building Vancouver Island's first village for people with dementia in Comox has released its first renderings of what the facility might look like.

Providence Residential and Community Care announced plans last week to build the village in partnership with Island Health and the Ministry of Health.

The village will be built at St. Joseph's Hospital and modelled after successful facilities in the Netherlands. A similiar village has been built closer to home, in Langley, B.C.

"The people who live here are the people who struggle with more progressive dementia," said Jo-Ann Tait of Providence Health Care. "For us it's bringing the concepts of keeping people engaged in normal life around them, having them live with people who share a common bond, and being able to create a vibrant community here so dementia isn't seen as the end of the road."

The village will feature amenities like a self-contained grocery store, music room and pub – a model the society refers to as "person-centric."

