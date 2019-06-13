

There will be loud explosions in Metchosin next week as the Royal Canadian Navy explodes munitions at its Rocky Point range.

The administrative destruction will take place Tues., June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Local residents may notice an increase in noise in the surrounding areas while the range is in use," CFB Esquimalt said in a news release.

The range is located on the Rocky Point Peninsular between Beecher Bay and Pedder Bay.

CFB Esquimalt is reminding civilians that they cannot enter the area and trespassing is prohibited.