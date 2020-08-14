VANCOUVER -- Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, along with the federal and provincial governments, hope to reach a pact by mid-October to affirm rights and title across Wet'suwet'en territory in northwestern B.C.

The three governments issued a joint statement yesterday confirming they are still working on the agreement that was expected this month.

They say complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the pace but an external engagement process -- designed to ensure successful implementation of the deal -- is set to begin, with local governments, industry, business, recreation groups and neighbouring First Nations all set to be consulted.

A memorandum signed with hereditary chiefs and senior governments earlier this year drew criticism for failing to include elected chiefs in the negotiations and yesterday's statement says work toward reunification within the Wet'suwet'en Nation is a key element of the ongoing talks.