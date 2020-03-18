A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief says all meetings and discussions about a draft deal that centres on Indigenous rights and land titles have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hereditary Chief Na'moks says it is a precaution to ensure the safety and health of their elders.

He says they have no set date for continuation of the discussions.

On March 1, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and senior government ministers reached a proposed arrangement following days of discussions over a pipeline dispute that prompted solidarity protests and transport disruptions across Canada.

Chief Na'moks says he also began self-isolation Tuesday as a cautionary move because he recently attended large meetings and gatherings.

He says it is better to be safe than sorry, especially since he spends a lot of time with the elders.

He says the nation plans to keep the size of gatherings and cultural activities to a minimum.