Snow is falling once again on Vancouver Island, but the new round of precipitation could be slushier than previous snowfalls.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for B.C.'s South Coast including Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and east Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Environment Canada says an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Friday morning, but it could change to rain for some areas.

"Some areas will see that mix of rain and snow continuing throughout the day [Friday]," said Meteorologist Carmen Hartt. "We're expecting it to be heavier snow because there is a little bit more warmth with this system."

The snow comes as a result of another area of low pressure approaching B.C.'s South Coast combined with Arctic air still hovering over the region.

#BCHwy1 #Malahat Commercial vehicle chainup in effect. All commercial vehicles must pull over safely and ensure chain up requirements are met. #YYJ #VanIsle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) February 15, 2019

The Malahat Highway summit had already been blanketed by snow as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating weather conditions.

As for when this unusual blast of wintry weather will end, Hartt said islanders shouldn't hold their breath.

"At this point we're just going to have to keep waiting until March and into the spring for the warmer weather," she said.

We're hearing that road conditions across Greater #yyj are deteriorating. Please use caution. Turn on your lights. Take it slow. It may take a while to get home. We want you to get home safely. #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 15, 2019 A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do. After being hammered with snow over the past 5 days, Eric Reid of Ladysmith is trying to get his buried car out of his driveway so he doesn’t disappoint his wife on her birthday & #ValentinesDay “Time to get busy,” he says. ❤️ @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/v8W8rtankZ