

CTV Vancouver Island





For a third straight day, classes are cancelled in a number of Vancouver Island school districts due to snow.

The school closures come after another massive dump of snow broke a monthlly record for Victoria, with around 55 centimetres falling so far this month.

CLOSED

Greater Victoria School District

Sooke School District

Saanich School District

Cowichan Valley Schol District

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District

Camosun College (Both Campuses)

OPEN

Qualicum School District

Alberni School District

Comox Valley School District

Campbell River School District

University of Victoria campuses

Royal Roads University

Wednesday marked the first day of the week that Environment Canada did not issue any snowfall warnings for Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada meteorologists say temperatures could warm up later this week, but there's a chance of rain beginning Thursday night.