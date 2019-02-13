Third straight snow day for many Vancouver Island schools
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 8:42AM PST
For a third straight day, classes are cancelled in a number of Vancouver Island school districts due to snow.
The school closures come after another massive dump of snow broke a monthlly record for Victoria, with around 55 centimetres falling so far this month.
CLOSED
- Greater Victoria School District
- Sooke School District
- Saanich School District
- Cowichan Valley Schol District
- Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District
- Camosun College (Both Campuses)
OPEN
- Qualicum School District
- Alberni School District
- Comox Valley School District
- Campbell River School District
- University of Victoria campuses
- Royal Roads University
Wednesday marked the first day of the week that Environment Canada did not issue any snowfall warnings for Vancouver Island.
Environment Canada meteorologists say temperatures could warm up later this week, but there's a chance of rain beginning Thursday night.