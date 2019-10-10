Members of West Shore RCMP's Bike Unit arrested a man with seven serious outstanding warrants on Wednesday.

RCMP say that the Bike Unit were patrolling around the West Shore Town Centre at roughly 11:45 a.m. when they spotted a man that they recognized from a series of outstanding warrants.

After watching the man, Matthew McTavish, for some time the officers moved in to arrest him and took him into custody without incident.

"McTavish has an extensive criminal record and is known to police as a chronic offender," said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP in a news release on Thursday.

"After spotting him early in the day, our Bike Unit conducted surveillance on McTavish. As McTavish had a warrant for evading police it was important to track his movements and formulate a plan for his arrest," said Saggar.

McTavish, 32, was wanted for seven serious offences, including two counts of trafficking drugs, two counts of possessing prohibited firearms and ammunition, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police and breach of recognizance.

He is being held in police custody until his next court date on Oct. 31.