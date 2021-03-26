VICTORIA -- A popular hiking trail along western edge of Vancouver Island is set to reopen this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close in the middle of last season.

Parks Canada announced Friday that the West Coast Trail would again be open to overnight visitors starting in June. The parks service says only Canadians will be eligible to make reservations on the trail and no standby spaces will be available for walk-on hikers.

The 75-kilometre trail attracts multi-day hikers from all over the world, including many who book their trips months in advance.

The trail’s closure last July forced Parks Canada to issue refunds to those who had made reservations for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The trail will reopen to overnight visitors from June 4 to Sept. 30. All three trail access points – Bamfield (Pachena Trailhead), Port Renfrew (Gordon River Trailhead) and Nitinaht Village – will reopen at that time.

"Parks Canada and local First Nations are asking visitors to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by paying attention to local signs and community protocols, completing a self-assessment before travelling to the area, and following the guidelines of public health experts, including travel restrictions," said the parks service in a statement.

Reservations for overnight stays will open on April 30 at 8 a.m. and can be made through the Parks Canada reservations website or by calling 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783)