VICTORIA -- Parks Canada says that the popular West Coast Trail, located on western Vancouver Island, will remain closed to hikers for the remainder of 2020.

Overnight camping areas on the rugged hiking trail, including locations at Keeha Beach, Tapaltos and all campgrounds in the Cape Beale and Nitinaht Triangle region are closed due to COVID-19.

According to an announcement made by the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve Monday, the continued campground closures come after consultation with local First Nations.

“Parks Canada respects the commitment of local Nations to keep their communities safe,” said the park reserve.

Anyone who had reservations for the West Coast Trail and Broken Group Islands for this year will receive a full, automatic refund, says Parks Canada.

As of July 10, two loop hiking trails and a number of day use areas in the Long Beach Unit are open for the community.

Limited campsites are also available by reservation at the Green Point Campground at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Further information on the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve and what may be open in the region can be found here.